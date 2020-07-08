Shreyas Iyer takes 'neer dosa' to neighbour Virat Kohli; here's what he got in return!

There are very few things to look forward to when one is under lockdown. Food is the primary contender on the list. Even celebrities are finding solace in food during such testing times. For instance two of our finest cricketers Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are sharing dishes while maintaining social distance.

Shreyas Iyer took some 'neer dosa' to Virat Kohli's place. Kohli also did not send Iyer empty handed. Iyer received some scrumptious mushroom biryani from his neighbour in return. "A kind neighbour who lives 500 m away from us brought us some home made neer dosas and made us smile. A big Thank you to your mom amigo we haven't had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom biriyani we sent back. Good man," he tweeted.

A kind neighbour who lives 500 m away from us brought us some home made neer dosas and made us smile. A big Thank you to your mom amigo we haven't had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom biriyani we sent back. Good man @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/NywJAhvQ3G Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 8, 2020

Before one unleashes the "vegetarian biryani is pulao" debate, it must be pointed out that Kohli who had time and again professed his love for non-vegetarian dishes, had changed to vegetarianism. "Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian," he had said last year. Game Changers is a documentary on Netflix that explores plant-based food, protein and its impact on strength.

Kohli shifted his focus to fitness, diet and training around 2013. His actress-wife Anushka Sharma has also been a vegetarian for years.

