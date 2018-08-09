Vishwaroopam 2 box office collections: The gloom after Karunanidhi's death may impact Kamal Haasan-starrer's earnings

Kamal Haasan's multi-lingual movie Vishwaroopam 2, sequel of his controversial hit movie Vishwaroopam, is all set to release tomorrow. However, in the wake of leader M Karunanidhi's death, Tamil Nadu has plunged into mourning. There were rumours about the delay in the release of the movie due to Karunanidhi's death, but the makers of the movie denied the same and said that the movie would be released as planned.

While advanced booking of tickets in India began in the last minute yesterday, pre-booking in overseas markets including Australia, France, New Zealand and USA is seeing a very strong response, according to a report in The Times of India. It will also be screened at the Le Grand Rex in Paris.

While good pre-sales are always positive news, it will amount to nothing if the movie does not take off at its home ground. Even trade experts are not sure how Vishwaroopam 2 will do in Tamil Nadu as the state is still recovering from Karunanidhi's death.

Despite the atmosphere in the state, Vishwaroopam 2 could overtake its prequel without much effort. Vishwaroopam that was released in 2013 was a commercial as well as a critical hit. However, it made its fortune with some difficulty. Vishwaroopam was banned in Tamil Nadu after it faced opposition from Islamic groups that protested against the depiction of the community in the film. The then Jayalalitha government decided to put a pause on its release fearing law and order issues.

The makers seem to believe that Vishwaroopam 2 is better than Vishwaroopam. Mahesh Narayanan, editor of the movie said, "Vishwaroopam 2 will be much more fulfilling on the commercial meter than the first," as mentioned in a report in Firstpost.

The ban in Tamil Nadu not only affected its collection but also its release in multiple Indian markets as well as overseas ones. A grieving Kamal Haasan announced that he would leave Tamil Nadu for a more secular state if the ban was continued. The film industry including Shah Rukh Khan showed their solidarity with the legendary actor.

Vishwaroopam 2 that is releasing across 2,000 screens is also drawing comparisons with the latest Rajinikanth movie Kaala. With its releases tomorrow Vishwaroopam 2 has a lot to prove.

