Tom Cruise's latest release, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning or Mission: Impossible 8, has had a decent run at the box office within the first 3 days of its theatrical release. Days ahead of its US release, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning made a total of ₹150 crore at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At the Indian box office, the film's daily collections saw a fall of around 60.88 per cent on Monday.

Mission: Impossible 8 made ₹16.5 crore on its first Saturday, ₹17 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹6.75 crore on its first Monday. As of its third day, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹40.25 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Of this, the film's English version minted ₹26 crore whereas its Hindi version raked in ₹11.95 crore. Mission: Impossible 8's Telugu and Tamil versions made ₹1.4 crore and ₹0.8 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise hinted that the Mission: Impossible 8 movie is the final movie of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

A journalist from The Hollywood Reporter said at the Cannes red carpet: "I'd want everyone to see this movie. Maybe the final reckoning, maybe not, but what..." At this point, Cruise interjected and said, "It's the final," before adding, "It's not called final for nothing."

Advertisement

In the same interview, he also said: “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.”

He, however, never specified that Mission: Impossible films were a part of the plan.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the 8th instalment of Mission: Impossible, the film focuses on Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team who race against time to find the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind.

Besides Tom Cruise, the film features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Mariela Garriga in significant roles.

Advertisement

The film was released in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and will be released in the US on May 23. Cruise's blockbuster action franchise film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received a five-minute standing ovation.