Watch: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Ram Setu' teaser out; film to hit theatres on October 25

The first glimpse of Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu was released today. Viewers can spot Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar and Satya Dev in the teaser. Actors including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nasser, Pravesh Rana and Jennifer Piccinatoin will also be seen in the film releasing on October 25, 2022. Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of Ram Setu and wrote, "Akshay wrote, "Ram Setu ki pehli jhalak...just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. Batana zaroor #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide."

राम सेतु की पहली झलक…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. बताना ज़रूर #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide.https://t.co/Ws7MImRmLA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2022

The teaser shows that Akshay Kumar only has three days to save the Ram Setu. According to Ramayana, Ram Setu was the bridge built by Ram's army to reach Lanka and rescue his wife, Sita. Ram Sethu is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. The film is shot in Ooty, Daman and Diu and Mumbai.

Directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama. The film revolves around the journey of an archaeologist (played by Akshay) investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality. The film co-produced by Akshay's company Cape of Good Films, Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions will also release on Amazon Prime Video after the theoretical release.



