'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser: Title of Salman Khan's next film announced; check details

Salman Khan shared a teaser of his new project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Monday. The film previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Salman Khan in a new look. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote, 'Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai'. Actors Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in the film.

The video on Youtube has garnered 150,909 views with over 28,000 likes at the time of writing this article. A user named AYuXH wrote "All salman needs a good script... And if he gets one... Salman is (fire emoji)". Another fan wrote, "34 Years of Sheer Megastardom to The Megastar Salman Khan I stood with @beingsalmankhan through thick & thin and will stand with him till doomsday...Once a Fan - Always a Fan...My Love for him will never change...Will support him till my last breath #34yearsofsalmankhanera".



Last week Khan shared a post on completing his 34 years in Bollywood. He wrote, "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it."



Salman Khan last appeared in the film Antim which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). Khan has \ also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. His upcoming projects are Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 will release next year. Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan”.



Also read: Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to release on Netflix; check details here

Also read: Watch: Cyrus Mistry's old 'Make in India' speech; PM Modi, Mukesh Ambani, Azim Premji in audience