WATCH: 'Dunki' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa; Shah Rukh Khan dances to 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

The trailer of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki on Tuesday lit up the iconic Burj Khalifa building in Dubai. Not only this, a drone show also formed the Bollywood superstar's iconic open-arms pose as the superstar performed along. He was also seen dancing to Dunki's songs Lutt Putt Gaya and O Maahi at the event before addressing fans.

The video of the event was shared by Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani on X formerly known as Twitter. "Dunki and Shah Rukh Khan lighting up the skies in Dubai!!! A marvellous drone show organised near the Burj Khalifa for the first time ever to celebrate a film and of course... a very special person and an extremely special film! See you in the theatres on 21st of December! This film is for the festivities and celebrations (sic)," she wrote while sharing the video.

Dunki & @iamsrk lighting up the skies in Dubai!!! A marvellous drone show organised near the Burj Khalifa for the first time ever to celebrate a film and of course… a very special person and an extremely special film! See you in the theatres on 21st of December! The film is for… pic.twitter.com/obvXHQqdBd — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) December 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Dunki is expected to get a solo release advantage when compared to Salaar at the box office, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Bala told India Today.in that Dunki is likely to get a moderate opening whereas Salaar is likely to make big numbers on its first day, given its genres and multiple dubbed versions.

He added, "Hindi movies are generally reported in Net or NBOC (net box office collection). On Day 1, Dunki will open about Rs 40 crore in India, which is a good number for a social drama. Worldwide, it will probably open with Rs 75-80 crore on the opening day." Bala further explained that Salaar is likely to do well in the Hindi belt because of the Baahubali and KGF connect.

The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in prominent roles. Dunki has been produced jointly by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Dunki will release in theatres on December 21, a day ahead of Prabhas-starrer Salaar. Salaar will hit theatres worldwide on December 22.

Also Read: 'Salaar': BookMyShow, Paytm crash as movie lovers scramble for tickets for Prabhas-starrer in Hyderabad

Also Read: 'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking in India: Prabhas-starrer sells tickets worth over Rs 13 crore, SRK's film trails