'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking in India: Prabhas-starrer sells tickets worth over Rs 13 crore, SRK's film trails

'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking news: Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar: Cease Fire- Part 1 (Salaar) has garnered quite the steam in its India advance bookings as of Tuesday. Prabhas' latest film Salaar sold over 6 lakh tickets worth around Rs 13.70 crore in its advance bookings across the country.

The film's Telugu 2D shows sold a total of around 4.30 lakh tickets whereas its Malayalam 2D shows sold a total of 87,361 tickets as on Tuesday. Salaar's Hindi (63,746 tickets), Tamil (34,809 tickets), and Kannada (8,216 tickets) 2D as well as Telugu (2,455 tickets) and Hindi (130 tickets) IMAX 2D shows also contributed significantly to the film's terrific advance booking numbers.

A lion's share of the movie's advance booking came from Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat. The booking for Salaar in Hyderabad became so intense that movie ticketing platforms BookMyShow and Paytm crashed on Tuesday.

The film has got a big boost as the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government allowed 1 am shows on day 1 across select screens. The state government allowed single screens and multiplexes to hike the ticket prices for the Hombale Films-produced Salaar by Rs 65 and Rs 100 respectively from December 22-28.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, on the other hand, is lagging behind the Prabhas-starrer commercial actioner. Dunki sold around 3.65 lakh tickets worth approximately Rs 10.39 crore in India. Top contributors to the film's stellar advance booking numbers in India are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Commenting on the advance booking response garnered by Salaar, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in his post on X formerly Twitter, "Dunki has collected approx 8 cr nett for its Day-1 via pre sale. Film is looking to collect Rs 14-15 cr nett (Day 1) in advance before the first shows commence on Thursday."

#Dunki has collected approx 8 cr nett for its Day -1 Via Pre Sale.



Film is looking to collect ₹ 14- 15 Cr nett ( Day 1 ) in advance before the first show commence on Thursday. #ShahRukhKhan #RajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/jczHdZ2N5W — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 19, 2023

A mega box office clash is expected between Salaar and Dunki. Salaar will hit theatres worldwide on December 22, a day after Dunki. Dunki will release in theatres on December 21.

Salaar story, cast

Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the film focuses on a gang leader who tries to fulfill a promise he made to his dying friend. While trying to do so, he ruffles some feathers and gets into a war with other criminal gangs. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand and Easwari Rao in prominent roles.

Dunki story, cast

The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, focuses on a group of friends who want to move to London for a better life and their preparations in doing so right from learning English to visa woes. It also underlines 'donkey flight' or 'dunki', the illegal immigration technique used for entering countries like the UK, the US and Canada. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in key roles.

