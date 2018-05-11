WATCH: Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben, give blessings to granddaughter and bride-to-be Isha Ambani

When everyone was making speeches, how could the matriarch of the family get left behind? At Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's engagement bash thrown by the Ambanis at their palatial residence in Mumbai, Antilia, every Ambani family member took to the stage to shower the heiress with all their love.

Mother Nita Ambani even danced on a hit number, while twin brother Akash Ambani revealed how Isha is the boss in a rather emotional speech. Father Mukesh Ambani also told everyone that the family was still recovering from the whirlwind and surprise unleashed by Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Mukesh Ambani then invited his mother, Kokilaben to bless the couple.

Kokilaben took to the stage and spoke in Gujarati. Not letting the pun go to waste, Kokilaben said that anand - happiness in English - has come to their home. She also said, "My dear Isha, I would like to say it from my heart, you were the favorite for me and your papa. When Isha was six years old her papa used to see her face first and only then used to have tea," she added in a heartfelt note.

Isha Ambani got engaged to Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal, who proposed to her at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. Their celebration also comes within weeks of Isha Ambani's twin brother Akash Ambani's engagement to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond businessman Russell Mehta. The couple is set to get married sometime in December this year, as well as Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.