Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ride a scooter in Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never miss giving their fans major couple goals as they are often seen spending some 'us time' together. Continuing this trend, the power couple were seen riding a scooter on Madh Island in Mumbai, following a project shoot on Saturday.

In the video, which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, the couple could be seen riding Suzuki Access 125 in the same attire in which they posed for pics.

Both in pictures and video, Anushka is seen donning all-black clothes, while Virat was wearing a green shirt and black pants. Importantly, Both of them were wearing full-faced helmets with blacked-out visors, ensuring proper safety measures.

Kohli & Anushka on a scooty. Also goes to one of the richest celeb couples have to endure such poor road infrastructure. 3rd world. pic.twitter.com/og3PndwRLy — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 20, 2022

Interestingly, Anushka is also known for her rash driving scene in her debut movie ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ (2008), opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was also nominated for two Filmfare Awards in the Best Actress and Best Female Debut category for the same movie.

Moreover, Virat Kohli is also the brand ambassador of homegrown bike-maker Hero but still seems to have chosen an Access 125.

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after dating for nearly four years. Moreover, in 2020, during the COVID pandemic, the couple, on Twitter, announced that they were expecting their first child. This tweet later became the most liked tweet in 2020. In January 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is busy shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress.' In this Prosit Roy- directed movie, she will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing the movie with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film will stream directly on Netflix.

Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Zero,’ released in 2018.