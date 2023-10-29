'We will look after Joey': ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry's death leaves fans heartbroken

Matthew Perry, known for his role as the good-looking sarcastic guy Chandler Bing in the hit NBC sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54 due to drowning in a hot tub or jacuzzi. In his death, Perry not only left behind an impeccable on-screen legacy as Chandler Bing but also heartbroken fans and viewers. The actor's fans and the show's viewers took to X formerly known as Twitter to express their grief over the sudden passing away of their favourite actor.

"We will look after Joey (sic)," one of the viewers of the show wrote. "Waking up to the saddest and heartbreaking news of the day, who will take care of Joey now :(. Rest in Peace Chandler Bing," another user said.

An ardent fan of Matthew Perry wrote on X that the late actor always wanted to make the audience laugh no matter what while sharing some pictures of the actor.

"Whether he was Chandler Bing or Matthew Perry, he always wanted to make us, the audience, laugh. we were always his first thought. and for that, i will always love you. I know I didn’t know you personally, but you made me so happy. You’re at peace now, Matthew Perry (sic)," the fan wrote.

whether he was chandler bing or matthew perry, he always wanted to make us, the audience, laugh. we were always his first thought. and for that, i will always love you. I know I didn’t know you personally, but you made me so happy.

"Watching Friends for the first time and falling in love with Chandler Bing is something I will forever hold dearly. One of the best characters on television, and one of the best actors to play it. I'm beyond distraught. Matthew Perry was too young. This is heartbreaking," another user said.

Not only Friends, Matthew Perry was also known for his roles in films like The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, The Whole Ten Yards, and The Ron Clark Story.

Film journalist Patrick Bromley also shared a scene from the movie The Whole Nine Yards to show one of Matthew Perry's underappreciated comic performances of all time. "Everyone sad about Matthew Perry should watch THE WHOLE NINE YARDS tonight. A great, underappreciated comic performance in a great, underappreciated comedy," Bromley wrote on X.

Here are some other reactions from social media users on Perry's sudden death

Born on August 19, 1969, Matthew Perry was educated at the Rockcliffe Park Public School, alongside current Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as at Ashbury College. His mother Suzanne Marie Morrison is a Canadian journalist and has also served as the press secretary to Justin Trudeau's father and former Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau.

Perry's biological father John Bennett Perry is an American actor and former model. Perry's parents divorced before his first birthday and his mother married Canadian-born broadcast journalist Keith Morrison, who is associated with Dateline NBC since 1995.

For several years, Perry also struggled with his addiction to painkillers and alcohol and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions. His substance abuse also led to severe health problems including a 5-month-long hospitalisation in 2018 after a colon rupture left him with a 2 per cent chance to live through the night.

