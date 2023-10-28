'Leo' box office collection day 9: Thalapathy Vijay starrer sees a decline in second week, collects Rs 7 cr

Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller 'Leo' crossed Rs 264 crore in India in its first week but showed a decline as it entered week 2. The film collected Rs 7 crore net for all languages on Friday, October 27, as per early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film made Rs 64.80 crore on its release day (October 19), Rs 34.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 38.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 39.80 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 34.10 crore on its first Monday, Rs 30.70 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 13.40 crore on its first Wednesday, Rs 8.90 crore on its second Thursday and is estimated to have made around Rs 7 crore on its second Friday.

The film now stands at a domestic collection of Rs 271 crore.

Leo's Tamil shows logged an overall 29.27 per cent occupancy on October 27, while its Telugu shows had an overall 31.46 per cent occupancy and Hindi shows had overall 11.33 per cent occupancy respectively.

Meanwhile, the film is marching towards Rs 500 crore worldwide. Production house Seven Screen Studio shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that 'Leo' has already minted more than Rs 461 crore worldwide. They mentioned that it is the 'highest total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema'.

Leo story, cast

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is a homage to the 2005 film A History of Violence. Leo focuses on Parthiban 'Parthi' Das, a docile cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of violence. This act also puts him on the radar of a drug cartel which believes that he was once a part of them.

The film is the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 superhit film Master. It also marks the debut of Sanjay Dutt into the Tamil film industry. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and Mysskin in significant roles.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

