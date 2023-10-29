Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing in 'Friends', passes away at 54

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, known for his role in the hit TV sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54. Perry was found dead of an apparent drowning in a hot tub or jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, as per a report in NBC News.

The development was also confirmed on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Friends. "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans," the post read.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

Soon after the news of Matthew Perry's passing away went viral, X users extended their condolences towards the departed soul. "RIP Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing. Your sarcastic and responsive humour really impacted the way I express myself through humour. Although you may be gone, the laughs you gave us can never be taken away! Gone but not forgotten you will be sorely missed," a user said.

RIP Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing



Your sarcastic and responsive humour really impacted the way I express myself through humour



Although you may be gone the laughs you gave us can never be taken away!



Gone but not forgotten you will sorely be missed pic.twitter.com/2MRkO5Uyz8 — Felly (@LFC_Felly) October 29, 2023

"Matthew Perry's humour was a gift to the world, and his legacy as Chandler Bing will always bring smiles, even in our sorrow," another user wrote.

Matthew Perry's humor was a gift to the world, and his legacy as Chandler Bing will always bring smiles, even in our sorrow. — 𝕀𝕙𝕙𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕚 𝕝𝕒𝕞𝕒ℕ𝕛𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕖 (@Ihhashi_Turkei) October 29, 2023

Here are some more reactions to Matthew Perry's passing away

Matthew Perry was most popularly known for his role as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the show Friends, which ran from 1994-2004 for 10 seasons. He featured on the show alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry had battled addiction to painkillers and alcohol for several years and also attended rehabilitation clinics on many occasions. In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he wrote that he had his first drink at 14 but did not recognise the signs of alcoholism until he was 21.

His substance abuse also caused serious health issues including a 5-month hospitalisation in 2018 after a colon rupture that, according to him, left him with a 2 per cent chance to live through the night.

Born in August 1969, Perry had attended elementary school alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His mother Suzanne Morrison was a press secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. His biological father John Bennett Perry was an actor and a model. His stepfather is Keith Morrison from Dateline.

Also Read: 'We will look after Joey': ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry's death leaves fans heartbroken

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection day 9: Thalapathy Vijay starrer sees a decline in second week, collects Rs 7 cr