Weekend OTT releases: The Boys S5, Euphoria S3, O'Romeo & more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

From high-stakes superhero drama to intense thrillers and long-awaited returns, this weekend's OTT lineup offers a mix of major global releases and regional stories. With The Boys returning for its final chapter and Euphoria jumping ahead in time, here's a curated list of what to stream.

The Boys Season 5

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The final season of The Boys picks up immediately after the events of Season 4, diving into a chaotic endgame where Homelander has tightened his grip, establishing a dystopian regime while targeting his enemies. As the world edges closer to collapse, Billy Butcher is racing against time to eliminate all Supes, searching for the original Compound V while battling his own deteriorating condition. The season sets up a desperate final showdown, exploring survival, power and revenge, with major arcs including Homelander's quest for control and the return of Soldier Boy.

Release date: April 8, 2026

Platform: Prime Video

Episodes: 8 (weekly release)

Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria returns with a dramatic time jump, taking the story five years ahead and revisiting Rue's journey in a changed world. The new season introduces darker, more complex dynamics, including a shocking twist where Nate and Cassie are now tied to a powerful drug lord, hinting at a deeper criminal narrative. The show continues to explore addiction, identity and relationships, while expanding its scale beyond high school into more dangerous territory. With creator Sam Levinson hinting this could be the final season, the focus remains on delivering a conclusive and emotionally intense chapter.

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Release date (India): April 15, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Episodes: 8 (weekly, Wednesdays)

Tu Yaa Main

This survival thriller follows two social media influencers whose collaboration turns into a nightmare during a Goa trip. Trapped in an empty swimming pool with a crocodile, the duo is forced into a tense and desperate fight for survival. As the situation spirals, their online personas clash with reality, pushing them to their limits in a high-stakes environment.

Release date: April 10, 2026

Platform: Netflix

O Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this romantic drama explores love and relationships with an intense emotional arc. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri alongside Avinash Tiwary, was initially released in rental mode and is now available for free streaming, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

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Release date (free streaming): April 10, 2026

Platform: Prime Video

Big Mistakes

This crime-comedy follows two deeply incapable siblings who get pulled into organised crime after a failed attempt to help their dying grandmother. As they are blackmailed into taking on risky tasks, their repeated failures somehow push them deeper into chaos, creating a mix of dark humour and escalating tension.

Release date: April 9, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Thaai Kizhavi

Set in a rural backdrop, this Tamil comedy-drama revolves around a paralysed mother who suddenly becomes the centre of attention when rumours of hidden wealth begin to circulate. As her sons compete for control, the story unfolds into a satirical take on greed, family and survival.

Release date: April 10, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Outcome

This Hollywood dark comedy follows a celebrated actor whose life spirals after being blackmailed with a damaging video. As he attempts to uncover the truth behind the threat, he is forced into confronting his past, relationships and public image, turning the story into a mix of personal crisis and redemption.

Release date: April 10, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+

Untold: Chess Mates

This documentary dives into one of the most controversial moments in modern chess, focusing on the 2022 clash between Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann. After Niemann defeated the world champion at the Sinquefield Cup, allegations of cheating triggered a global debate, legal battles and intense scrutiny within the chess community. The film explores the scandal in depth, including Niemann’s past admissions of online cheating and the wider implications for professional chess, featuring interviews with both players.

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Release date: April 7, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

This four-episode reunion brings back the iconic dysfunctional family, with Malcolm now an adult trying to stay away from his chaotic roots. However, he is pulled back into the family’s orbit during Hal and Lois’s 40th anniversary, forcing him to confront the same madness he once escaped. The limited series blends nostalgia with a fresh storyline, reuniting key cast members while exploring Malcolm’s life years later.

Release date: April 10, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar