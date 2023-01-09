Who is Akshay Kelkar, who won Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Know prize money and other details

Actor Akshay Kelkar emerged as the winner of popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. Apart from winning the trophy, the actor received a sum of Rs 15,55,000, a gold bracelet, and a Rs 5 lakh cheque. He also won the captain of the season award in the grand finale.

The actor took to Instagram to thank his audience post his win. "This could only happen because of you audience! Thank you very much and thank you very much! I have truly become yours!," he said.

The Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 finale took place on January 8. Apurva Nemlekar bagged second position, whereas Kiran Mane, Amruta Dhongade and Rakhi Sawant secured third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who also hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 4, announced the new winner.

Who is Akshay Kelkar

Kelkar rose to fame with his lead role as Suresh in the Hindi TV show Nima Denzongpa, which also starred Surabhi Das, Sonakshi Batra and Manish Raisinghan. He has also featured in sitcom Bhakharwadi which featured on Sony Sab, film Don Cutting 2, and Marathi movie Takatak 2. The actor started his career with the Marathi TV show Be Dune Daha, where he essayed the character of Kabir.

The actor entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 three months ago.

All about Bigg Boss Marathi season 4

The fourth edition of Marathi Bigg Boss premiered on October 2, 2022 on Colors Marathi and Voot. With 16 contestants and three wildcard contestants, the theme and concept of this season was ‘All is well’ which meant that "hope" that everything will be fine.

The official Instagram page of Voot announced him as the winner while congratulating him. “Congratulations @akshaykelkar on winning the 4th season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Bigg Boss Marathi streaming exclusively, for free, only on Voot,” it said.

