'With sticks or AK 47': Vivek Agnihotri wants to know how Brahmastra beat The Kashmir Files

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has dissed claims that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahamstra Part One: Shiva has earned more than his film The Kashmir Files at the box office. In a recent tweet, Agnihotri wondered how Brahmastra beat The Kashmir Files at the box office.

He said that Bollywood films should compete with each other and that he was not a part of “that dumb race” anymore. He tweeted, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how they beat The Kashmir Files… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks.”

Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers?



Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood

😝 😝 😝 pic.twitter.com/DjR1MOyplD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 19, 2022

Agnihotri is not the only one to raise eyebrows on Brahmastra’s box office earnings. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in Emergency, said in an Instagram story that she wants to know about the “maths” behind these astronomical box office numbers.

Ranaut wrote in her story, “OK released on Friday and on Sunday it’s a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also… In 250 crore (that also a fake figure) 650 crore budget (including VFX) just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn’t mean VFX doesn’t have any cost… yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths… humko bhi seekhna hai.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor told Dainik Bhaskar that the budget being quoted in several news reports is for the entire Astraverse trilogy and not a single film. Kapoor explained, “The assets we have created for the film, like the fire VFX or effects for other superpowers, they will be used in three films. So, it’s not like the figures floating around. It’s all wrong. The economics of this film is not like the economics of other films. Now we can easily go into part 2 and part 3. With part 1, Ayan had to learn how to make this kind of a film.”

Brahmastra box office collection day 10

The Ranbir-Alia film has minted around Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office as of September 18. The movie collected between Rs 16.25 crore to Rs 17.25 crore on its second Sunday. The film mopped up between Rs 15.25 crore to Rs 16.25 crore on its second Saturday, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Star Studios, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the film focuses on DJ Shiva, played by Ranbir, who finds out his life is being dictated by supernatural elements. He then gets to know about supernatural weapons and a group of individuals who wield these weapons. Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy.

Also read: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva box office day 10: Ranbir-Alia film enters Rs 200 cr club domestically

Also read: Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Alia, Ranbir's film earns Rs 8.25 cr on Day 8, set to enter Rs 200 crore club