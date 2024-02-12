'Ye sab kya hai': X users lose their minds over Ranveer Singh's latest ad campaign ft. Johnny Sins

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took the Internet by storm with a recent advertisement around men's sexual health, also featuring adult movie star Johnny Sins. That's right. Johnny Sins is in an Indian advert around men's sexual health.

That, however, is not the only surprise that the advertisement unleashed. What had desi netizens rolling on the floor laughing is that the ad, designed by Tanmay Bhatt for sexual health and wellness brand Bold Care, is made to look like a scene out of a saas-bahu soap, with the corniest dialogues and outlandish screenplay.

The advert caused X (formerly Twitter) users to lose their minds. While some were amused by the ad, others believed such an advertisement was unnecessary.

Moonshot's latest for boldcare. Wrote this with @thetanmay @puneet__chadha, @VishalDayama and Deep Joshi. Directed by Ayappa. Biggest thanks to our clients Rahul, Rajat and Ranveer Singh. But nothing would've been possible without legend Johnny Sins. pic.twitter.com/TsHrmyT6mO — Devaiah Bopanna (@devaiahPB) February 12, 2024

"Hahahahahaha... this is a brilliant way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins - 'Google' him!) in a totally unexpected (and hilarious) way using the much-derided Indian TV series trope, but it also makes the product category far more accessible to a wider set of people beyond it being used in hushed tones! Great job by Moonshot, the agency," a communications strategy consultant said on X.

"I love @RanveerOfficial man there's no one like him," a user said. "Whoever came up with this ad deserves a raise," another user said.

"Ranveer Singh please focus on movies. Do good movies. What is all this? First, I thought it was fake. However, it's an authentic ad for a brand called Bold Care," a user said.

Another user said: "Is it for real??? Johnny Sins and Ranveer Singh? What all do we have to see now?"

"Ranveer Singh can't act well even in Bold Care advertisement. Johnny Sins got more range. A very nice and quirky way to promote the product but Ranveer really should go to school," a user noted.

"Few years ago people were hyping below average actor Ranveer Singh. Nowadays Ranbir Kapoor gave 900cr+ WW movie and Ranveer Singh is collaborating with Jhonny sins for money. Work hard in the right direction your work will speak for itself," another user noted.

Produced by Earlyman films, the campaign for Bold Care has been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna and their team and directed by Ayappa KM.

Also Read: Actor Ranveer Singh joins sexual wellness brand Bold Care as co-owner

Also Read: AI images: Vicky Kaushal as Captain Jack Sparrow, Ranveer Singh as the Joker, Shraddha Kapoor as Harley Quinn, Sara Ali Khan as Hermione, check out AI images of Bollywood actors by Reliance’s Ajio