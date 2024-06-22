YouTuber Armaan Malik enters Bigg Boss OTT 3 with two wives: All you need to know about his life

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is set to premiere tonight, captivating viewers with its promising lineup of contestants. Among them is Armaan Malik, a prominent YouTuber renowned for his channel, Malik Vlogs, where he commands a staggering 7.67 million subscribers. Known by his real name, Sandeep Singh, Armaan Malik brings not only his online fame but also a unique family dynamic to the reality show.

In just two and a half years, he has amassed a significant following, making him one of India's wealthiest YouTubers. Beyond his digital success, Armaan is entering Bigg Boss OTT 3 with an intriguing personal story. He made headlines with his unconventional marital situation: married to two women, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

Initially marrying Payal in 2011 and welcoming their son, Chirayu Malik, the family faced turmoil when Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend, in 2018. This decision caused a rift, leading to separation, but eventually, Payal reconciled with Armaan, embracing Kritika into their family. Their unconventional relationship further gained attention when Armaan announced both wives were expecting in 2022, expanding their family to four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

Armaan's journey hasn't been without challenges. He opened up about financial struggles and personal setbacks, recalling running away from home after failing the 8th grade twice and facing adversity from his father. Despite these hardships, Armaan has built a successful career as a vlogger, maintaining a respectful approach in his content despite his polygamous marriage. He emphasized that he never presented explicit content or showcased intimate moments between his wives, a decision he believes may have limited his potential viewership but maintained integrity.

In a recent interview with Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Armaan candidly discussed his life choices, humorously advising against emulating his relationship model, stating, "You shouldn’t make the mistake of marrying two people like me, as not everyone is like my wife."