Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah' today

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 10, 2020 | Updated 08:10 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah' on Monday at 3:30 pm, according to the official statement. Singh also said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India on Independence Day.


In a series of tweet, the defence minister said, "Now the Prime Minister has made it clear that when we lay the foundation of a new India, it will be full of self-confidence as well as self-reliance".

He also wrote in Hindi that, "PM Narendra Modi is such a leader of this country, who has remoulded social interest issues into people's movement. At present, the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' has transformed into a mass movement in the country".

The defence minister said various departments and ministries of the government are working tirelessly to implement Modi's initiative for a self-reliant India and that it is an attempt to give a fresh dimension to Mahatma Gandhi's push for 'Swadeshi'.

Yesterday, the  69-year-old defence minister announced restrictions on import of 101 military types of equipment by 2024 to boost domestic production.

Singh said that the coronavirus pandemic has shown that a country may not be able to effectively protect its sovereignty if it is not self-reliant.

"Our government will not allow any harm to India's self-respect and sovereignty at any cost," he said.

Singh said big weapons systems will now be produced in India and the country will look for their export to make it a hub for defence manufacturing.

Singh said the defence ministry has set a target of a turnover of $25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years including an aim to export $5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

