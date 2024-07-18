Aanvi Kamdar, 27-year-old social media influencer, falls off gorge: Report

A social media influencer from Raigad’s Maharastra, Aanvi Kamdar was 27 years of age fell into the gorge while recording a reel, newswire PTI reported. The 27- year-old Mumbai-based CA-turned social travel influencer was on a monsoon outing to the waterfall on Tuesday with seven of her friends when this incident occurred.

Kamdar had slipped and fallen in a 300-feet deep gorge near ‘Kumbhe’ waterfall in Mangaon while shooting a video, according to a police official. Her friends immediately alerted the police and the fire and rescue team, who immediately jumped into action.

Following a 6-hour rescue operation, Aanvi was brought out from the gorge.

Her body was flown to a nearby health facility before she breathed her last during the treatment session due to severe injuries sustained because of the fall.

She was a chartered accountant by profession and had worked with IT consulting company Deloitte. Kamdar gained fame because of her reels and she had more than 250k followers on Instagram. Authorities have since issued an appeal warning tourists to take extreme care when visiting waterfalls, especially during the monsoon season.