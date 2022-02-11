AirtelDown rules the roost on Twitter, triggers meme fest

Netizens kept the memes coming as Airtel users reported service outage across India. Customers took to Twitter to complaint about the outage. A user named Abhishek tweeted, “No service since 5 hours. have tried all the possible troubleshooting, yet no change in the issue. Is it only me or anyone else facing this issue? What should one do at this point?”



Jio, BSNL and Vodafone users also gloated over this besides other memes. Online shopping app Myntra also cashed in on the trend and shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet on the same. “Hang on to your wishlist guys and let’s start shopping as soon as things get back on track,” Myntra tweeted.



From Ashneer Grover’s ye sab doglapan hai to ye to kuch bhi nahi, here’s how Internet users reacted:

Users from Gurugram and Bangalore, however, said that Airtel services are back in their cities. A user named Ishan Agarwal tweeted, “The freak out with Airtel being down was real haha. Thankfully, didn’t last too long. Both fiber and 4G are back up at least in Gurugram.”

Looks like Airtel broadband is down in most parts of Bangalore @Airtel_Presence — Raju PP (@rajupp) February 11, 2022 The freak out with Airtel being down was real haha. Thankfully didn’t last too long. Both Fiber & 4G are back up at least in Gurugram. #AirtelDown — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 11, 2022

Also read: Airtel’s network, broadband services down for many, services back up now

As of 11:31 am, there were 6,994 complaints of Airtel’s Wi-Fi, broadband and mobile Internet services being down. As per Downdetector, 48 per cent users reported total blackout, 35 per cent reported issues with accessing mobile Internet and 17 per cent users said they had no signal.



Soon after the disruption in Airtel’s services right in the middle of work rush became a cause of concern for users, Airtel clarified that everything is back as normal and the teams are working to deliver a “seamless experience to our customers.”

“Our Internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” the company said.