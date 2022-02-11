Airtel’s network, broadband services down for many, services back up now

Right at the thick of Friday morning work rush, Airtel’s broadband services and network went down for many users across India. The downtime spanned over 20 minutes for most people and services have effectively resumed for many at this point.

As Business Today reached out to Airtel for a statement, services were back up for many users who tweeted about it. While the outage seemed to have lasted only about 20 to 30 minutes for most users, many others mentioned that their services were not back up yet.

Airtel said that a technical glitch lead to the outage on Friday morning.

"Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," the Airtel spokesperson told Business Today.

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. — airtel India (@airtelindia) February 11, 2022

There was a sharp spike in reports on Airtel's outage on Downdetector peaking from a bit after 11 AM.

Airtel’s services going down sparked a meme fest on Twitter with users cracking jokes about other companies like Jio and Vodafone gloating over this.

As many tweeted about services coming back on, this did lead others to think about how much of our work and our lives depended on broadband and mobile services right now, particularly over the last two years of the pandemic.

It's mostly back for me... generally I get slightly faster speeds... but this small outage made me realise we are now so much dependent on reliable broadband connections.



Damm you IOT stuff, I couldn't even switch on my main office lights! pic.twitter.com/jOWNhW4cbm — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) February 11, 2022

Reports of Airtel's outage on Downdetector started peaking at 10:58 AM, touched a high by 11:28 AM when most people reported issues. Reports reduced after that.

Also Read: Airtel bets big on OTT with its new Xstream Premium

Also Read: Airtel to spend Rs 1.17 lakh cr on various businesses with subsidiaries