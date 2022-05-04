Amul says ‘keep cool’ in its latest topical on heat wave 

FMCG behemoth Amul has taken out an inventive topical on the ongoing heat wave conditions in the country. The topical features the Amul mascot carrying an umbrella in one hand and wiping her sweat with a handkerchief in the other in the middle of what seems like a desert. It also shows the Sun in its full fury.

The topical reads, “Itna sun aata kyun hai bhai? (Why is it so hot?)” on the top and “Keep cool with this” beneath the Amul lettering. Amul shared this topical on its Instagram handle with the caption, “Amul topical: Intense heatwave across India!”

The India Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and warned of a dust storm or thunderstorm with winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour in Delhi on Wednesday. Light rain is also likely across parts of the national capital and Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 38 degree Celsius.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degree Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year, news agency PTI reported. Due to western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky has been predicted over the capital for the next three days. Even though temperatures are predicted to rise by 4-5 notches over the next 6 days, no heat wave is predicted.

Meanwhile, parts of Chandigarh witnessed rain showers on early Wednesday morning. The IMD predicted the widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Western Himalayan Region from May 3-5 and isolated hailstorms over the region from May 3-4.

Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani told news agency ANI that the probability of heatwave is over in most parts of India – Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh whereas chances of a heatwave remain constant although a major heatwave spell was over in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Heat wave: IMD predicts respite for 3-4 days in Delhi, rainfall likely; details here

Also read: Experts question India’s coal usage as heat wave sparks power shortage