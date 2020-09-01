Anand Mahindra promises to give standing ovation to Nitin Gadkari if he does this

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has suggested an eco-friendly idea for highway construction, in which both development and nature can co-exist. The ace industrialist shared a picture of a green bridge over a highway, which provides a safe crossing path for wildlife amidst the danger of highways. The wildlife bridge, also known as ecoduct is in Netherland. The picture was initially tweeted by Erik Solheim, Executive Director-UN Environment.



Isnt this beautiful?

Development can coexist with Nature!

This is a wildlife bridge known as ecoduct in Netherlands which provides a safe crossing path for wildlife amidst the danger of highways. pic.twitter.com/WAbTwGIbpQ Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 29, 2020 Later, Mahindra shared Erik's tweet and urged Union Roads Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to make such 'ecoduct' in India as well. "The perfect way to coexist. Niti Gadkari ji if you can make this a standard feature when building highways through particular zones," he wrote. The 65-year-old business tycoon added that he will give a standing ovation to Gadkari for building such bridges in the country. The perfect way to coexist. @nitin_gadkari ji if you can make this a standard feature when building highways through particular zones, we will give you a standing ovation! https://t.co/vEN0FeIcLN anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2020

In response to Mahindra, Gadkari highlighted how an animal corridor was made on NH44 between Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) with 'good results.' "We tried developing an animal corridor on NH44 between Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) & Nagpur (Maharashtra) that gave us good results. Nevertheless, we shall continue striving towards our goal for peaceful coexistence between man and animal," Gadkari tweeted.

The minister added, "Thank you for your suggestion Anand Mahindra ji. Yes, we need to look at similar innovations. Ecological balance has to be maintained."

