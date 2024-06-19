In Pics: Radhika Merchant dazzles in pre-wedding festivities with Anant Ambani. Check outfits here

Radhika Merchant, set to marry Anant Ambani, dazzled during her pre-wedding festivities held in Italy from May 29 to June 1. The pre-wedding festivities were attended by more than 800 guests, including VVIPs and Bollywood celebrities. The event featured themed parties and performances by international artists.

Pictures from their grand cruise pre-wedding festivities were shared on Instagram by Rhea Kapoor and celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Of the many show-stealer outfits that Merchant wore, she wore an assymetrical dress with sheer accents. The outfit, designed by Lever Couture, also featured a floor-sweeping train with ribbon-like strands and structured sleeves.

Anant Ambani, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black outfit with an embellished jacket (Source: Instagram/@rheakapoor)

She completed the look with a neat bun, beautiful earrings and heels by Jimmy Choo.

The Encore Pharmaceuticals heiress wore a bespoke Robert Wun gown printed with a love letter from Anant on her 22nd birthday during her pre-wedding Mediterranean cruise. The gown, featuring French chiffon encrusted with crystals, was showcased in photos shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor.

In an interview with Vogue, Radhika revealed that the letter was important for posterity.

One of the most talked-about outfits of Radhika Merchant

During the festivities, Radhika also wore a stunning red Balmain gown priced at $6500 (INR 543076.62) for a pre-wedding bash in Italy. The sleeveless dress featured pleated detailing, a sweetheart neckline, and a flower detail, paired with a diamond neckpiece and matching earrings.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani (Source: Instagram/@shaleenanathani)

Radhika made a statement at a Toga-themed party with a custom gold-sculpted couture gown by Grace Ling Couture. The gown's innovative use of aerospace aluminum technology created a fluid draping effect. Radhika paired the gown with designer gold earrings and kept her makeup and hair natural.

The dress has been crafted by 30 artisans at Dior. (Source: Instagram/@rheakapoor)

Besides the Dior outfit, Radhika wore another custom haute couture outfit for her pre-wedding festivities. The to-be Ambani daughter-in-law donned an ivory double satin draped gown by Tamara Ralph.

The outfit features an off-shoulder neckline, a crystal rose headband, and overskirt adorned with white silk and crystal roses

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, will marry in Mumbai next month. The wedding will take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The families also hosted a three-day bash in Jamnagar attended by Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, followed by a Mediterranean cruise with performances by Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna, and Backstreet Boys.