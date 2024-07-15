Anant-Radhika Shubh Ashirwad: Nita Ambani's blouse has names of children, grandchildren embroidered on it. See pics here

Anant Ambani’s marriage to Radhika Merchant was grand with Nita Ambani, in particular, captivating everyone with her regal appearances. For the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, Nita Ambani wore a custom creation by designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She donned a hand-embroidered Zardozi ghagra inspired by the intricate architecture and temples of Kashi.

Her jeweled blouse featured hand-embroidered jhumka motifs and auspicious elephant designs on the sheer back. A touching detail was the inclusion of her children’s names—Akash, Isha, and Anant—and her grandchildren’s names—Krishna, Aadiya, Prithvi, and Veda—embroidered on her choli, along with Sanskrit shlokas on the hemline.

Nita's outfit was further accentuated by a heavily embroidered dupatta with intricate zari work. Complementing her regal attire, Nita Ambani wore an array of diamond and emerald jewelry. A striking necklace with emerald drops and a diamond centerpiece, large emerald earrings, a maang teeka, bazubandh, rings, and stacks of bangles enhanced her look. She completed her ensemble with glamorous makeup and a red bindi.

At Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony, Nita Ambani showcased another custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. This ensemble featured a real tissue gold ghagra paired with a matching blouse, both adorned with intricate Zardozi embroidery. The look was elevated with a red tissue dupatta, embellished with Naqshi and Zardozi work, Swarovski crystals, and a classic Banarasi Zari saree. This saree, delicately handwoven by Swadesh artisans, sparkled with Swarovski stones and was finished with a traditional Surti border.

Nita Ambani's magnificent outfits not only celebrated her son’s wedding but also paid homage to India's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship. Her elaborate ensembles and exquisite jewelry made her a standout figure in a series of events remembered for their grandeur and elegance.

At the event, Nita Ambani warmly welcomed spiritual leaders such as Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, and the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honor at the star-studded occasion. The star-studded affair attracted stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Venkatesh Daggubati, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian among others.