Bengaluru receives heavy rains, hailstorm as country reels under heatwave; details here

Here’s to some respite from the ongoing heat wave across various parts of India.

Some parts of Bengaluru have received heavy rains and a hailstorm on May 2. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains across the capital city of Karnataka for three more days.

The met department said in its forecast that over the next 24-48 hours, “rain/thunderstorms very likely to occur at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.”

It added that maximum and minimum temperatures across the state are likely to be at 35 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Bengaluru residents shared pictures of rain and hailstorm in the city. While some shared picturesque glimpses of rain across the city, others said that this led to roads getting filled with water and also power cuts across the city.

Heat wave is also likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining areas from Monday, according to news agency ANI. IMD said on Sunday that heatwave conditions in parts over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan are very likely to abate from today.

It also predicted a 3–4-degree Celsius fall in maximum temperatures across many parts of northwest India over the next 2 days. The Met Department said that heatwave conditions will prevail over Central India for the next 2 days and abate after that.

Parts over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heat wave till today and it is likely to abate thereafter while no significant changes will be reported in maximum temperatures over most parts of Central India during the next 2 days and will fall by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter.

Parts of India have been affected by intense heatwaves for a few weeks with average maximum temperatures standing at 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in northwest and central India. The national capital – Delhi—recorded its second hottest April in the last 27 years on Saturday as temperatures remained above 40 degrees Celsius once again.

(With agency inputs)

