Heat wave: North India may get slight relief from May 4; 10 points

Parts of northern India may get some respite from the ongoing heat wave between May 4-7, according to Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change at SkymetWeather Mahesh Palawat. On Thursday, Palawat tweeted, "Relief from ongoing #heat wave is expected by May 4th. Pre-monsoon dust storm, thunderstorm and rain is possible between May 4 and 7. Mostly during late afternoon/evening over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west UP."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert warning of a heat wave spell in Delhi beginning April 28. The Met Department uses colour codes for weather warnings – green (no action needed); yellow (watch and stay updated); orange (be prepared) and red (take action). The IMD said that the heat wave could cause “moderate” health conditions among infants, elderly and people with chronic ailments in affected areas.

🌞🔥 After a red hot March, #heatwave conditions have persisted through most of April. According to #IMD’s forecast, the situation is likely to remain the same in the next 7 days, with maximum temperature hovering around 44 °C mark in many parts of north and central India. #DIU pic.twitter.com/adxJZpAiAv — Business Today (@business_today) April 28, 2022

Here’s what you need to know about the prevailing heat wave conditions in India

1. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heat wave for today as well as the maximum temperature is expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

2. Maximum temperature reached 41.5 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung, three notches above the season’s average.

3. The Met department has warned that heat wave conditions will prevail across northwest and central India during the next 5 days and over east India during the next 3 days.

4. The weather watchdog also said that rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/ gusty winds are likely to continue over northeast India.

5. It furthermore said that a dust storm is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 30 while adding that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 30 and Assam-Meghalaya during April 30-May 2.

6. City has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.



7. A heat wave is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

8. A severe heatwave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Met department had said earlier that northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heat wave conditions in April.

9. India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during this month. Parts of the country are also seeing a drop in wheat yields by upto 35 per cent due to unseasonal heat.



10. Northwest India has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week. Weather experts attributed the rise in mercury to absence of active Western Disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

(With India Today, agency inputs)

