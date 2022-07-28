Burberry's new campaign features 4-year-old Sikh boy Sahib Singh



British brand Burberry has come out with an advertisement campaign featuring a Sikh boy for the first time. The luxury brand has cast 4-year-old Sahib Singh for its children’s collection “back to school” advertisement.

Sahib can be seen wearing a puffer jacket over a knitted cardigan and a T-shirt teamed with shorts in the shoot. He can also be seen holding a teddy bear in his hand.

Burberry took to Instagram and posted the picture of Sahib Singh with caption, "Prepped for their next adventure: from outerwear to our Burberry Check, find back-to-school designs from the new #BurberryChildren collection."

The photos were also shared by Singh's parents on Instagram that is handled by his parents. “Bursting with pride for our little Singh! He had so much fun at this shoot and we really loved meeting everyone on set. Being part of the Burberry Bear AW 22 campaign is incredible and to be the first ‘patka’ wearing model for the biggest British brand is just an amazing achievement for our little 4-year-old and the Sikh community,” the caption of the post read.

A BTS (Behind the scenes) video of Sahib from the shoot was also shared on the social media platform.

The South Asian representation in the latest Burberry's campaign has been praised by netizens. Artist Himmat Sandhu commented, "Aa Bani Gal ❤️", Ashish Singh wrote, "wow wow Singh is King.