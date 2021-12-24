Christmas 2021 wishes, Whatsapp Status, messages, quotes, images

Christmas 2021: When bells toll and rum cake arrives, we know that Christmas is here. Like every other year, Christmas will be observed and celebrated on December 25. Christmas is not only observed as the birthday of Jesus Christ but is also celebrated for the spirit of giving and affection celebrated across religions.
While Christmas is characterised by spending time with your friends and family over dinner, exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols and decorating your home with fairy lights, there are so many things people can do to make this day special.
Since 2021 has been a tumultuous year due to the coronavirus crisis, it is important to thank your friends and family for helping you tide through this difficult time. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can share with your friends, family and colleagues to make their day special.
Christmas 2021 wishes, messages
Christmas 2021 WhatsApp status, images
Also read: Christmas Eve 2021 wishes, messages, Facebook WhatsApp Instagram status, images and pics
Also read: Merry Christmas 2020: Best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share with friends, family
Also read: World’s first text message ‘Merry Christmas’ sold for $121,000 in Paris
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today