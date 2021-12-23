Christmas Eve 2021 wishes, messages, Facebook WhatsApp Instagram status, images and pics

When bells toll and rum cake arrives, we all know Christmas is almost here. Like everywhere year Christmas is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

This is the time to spend time with your family and friends, singing Christmas carols, sitting around a Christmas tree, decorating your home with fairy lights and of course sharing X-mas greetings on social media.

Christmas Eve 2021 Date

Christmas Eve will be celebrated on December 24 and Christmas on December 25. There is so much people can do to make this day special at home.

Due to Omicron concerns, Christmas Eve celebrations this year may have to be subdued but that should not stop you from making this festival special for your friends and family. Here are some wishes, messages, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram stats and images and pictures to share with your family, friends

Christmas Eve 2021 Wishes

We wish you a glittery, sparkly, joyous Christmas Eve. May you feel the warmth of your family's love; and may peace and hope fill your life throughout the year. Merry Christmas Eve

May this Christmas Eve end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year. Here's wishing you a Merry Christmas Eve 2021

Though you are far, you are always in my thoughts. Wishing youa Merry Christmas Eve and a Happy New Year!

May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas Eve!

Here's wishing you and your loved ones on the occasion of Merry Christmas Eve and a prosperous New Year.

Christmas Eve 2021 Messages

"May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude."

A little smile, a word of cheer, a bit of love from someone near a little gift from one held dear, best wishes for the coming year. Merry Christmas Eve 2021

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year."

"Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone."

"And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone."

Christmas Eve 2021 WhatsApp Status

This Christmas season let's make it a highlight love that's really significant in our lives: treats.

May the glow of Christmas fill your existence with adoration and harmony. Happy Christmas Eve!

Christmas Eve is tied in with sharing, adoring, and being mindful. I wish this Christmas make you exuberantly pleased and mind with loads of fun and satisfaction.

Christmas Eve waves an enchanted wand over the world, and observe, everything is gentler and more delightful.

Remember you're good fortune, sing your Christmas ditties, open your presents, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas Eve 2021!

Christmas Eve 2021 Facebook Status

I apologize for illuminating you however Christmas is dropped for the current year. Clearly, YOU told Santa you were great this year and he kicked the bucket snickering.

This is the season to be appreciative to Jesus since he got you a couple of additional days off from work.

Happy Christmas Eve everybody and the very best for 2021! May this year be superior to the last!

Christmas satisfies me regardless season it comes around.

My Christmas wish for myself as well as my family, yet for every one of you too: inner harmony, the wellbeing of body, the strength of soul.

Christmas Eve 2021 Instagram Status

Something wonderful with regards to Christmas Eve is that it's necessary, Like a rainstorm, and we as a whole go through it together.

May this day be a mysterious and happy one. Cheerful Christmas Eve!

I appeal to God for your tranquility and euphoria. Have a favored Christmas!

May the tune and soul of Christmas carry love and harmony to your life. Happy Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve is the season for harmony, satisfaction, and cooperation with loved ones. May the yuletide soul make you exuberantly pleased and home with a plenitude of leniency, happiness, chuckling, and congruity.

I Hope Your Christmas is As Wonderful As You Are. Merry Chrirstmas Eve

Christmas Eve 2021 Pictures and Images

