Comedian Kunal Kamra trolled for tweet on 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri

Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Kashmir Files' continues to rock at the box office amid several controversies surrounding it. The film is creating new records and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindu film to have been released during the pandemic. With no sign of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri-directed film's daily collections slowing down, many have suggested that the profits generated from the movie should be donated for the betterment of the Kashmiri Pandits, the group on which the film is based.

Comedian Kunal Kamra was one such individual who suggested on Twitter that the profit from the film should be donated. However, Twitterati took Kamra's suggestion with a pinch of salt, which led to him getting trolled over social media..

Kumal Kamra's jibe at The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri

Kamra shared a video in which The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri can be seen saying during a press interaction that once the film starts earring then he will discuss donating the profits from the movie. "Kamai hogi toh baat karenge (Let the money come in, we will talk then)," said Agnihotri. The video then goes on to mention the outstanding box office performance of The Kashmir Files. Suggesting that the film has been earning a lot.

"Desh ke liye jaan dene ke liye ready hai par desh ke logo ko paise dene ke liye nahi(sic)," Kunal captioned the video.

Desh ke liye jaan dene ke liye ready hai par desh ke logo ko paise dene ke liye nahi… pic.twitter.com/x0j4xC8LRQ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 24, 2022

Twitter didn't like that Kamra was trying to troll Agnihotri. They slammed Kamra and stated that no other Bollywood producer is expected to donate their film's profits.

Haven't seen any Khan given out money after earning 300 cr....why him. Please explain with logic (sic)," wrote one Twitter user. "Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali give the profits of Gangubai for betterment of the lives of prostitutes? Was the money earned from Chak De used to improve the condition of the women's hockey team? Mandir bana nahi ki aa gaye katora leke bheek mangne (sic)." wrote another. Some clowned on Kamra via memes.

Here Is Twitter reacted to Kamra's tweet on The Kashmir Files

Haven't seen any Khan given out money after earning 300 cr....why him. Please explain with logic 🤷‍♀️ — Miss Bhasin. (@nottatgirl) March 24, 2022

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali give the profits of Gangubai for betterment of the lives of prostitutes?



Was the money earned from Chak De used to improve the condition of the women's hockey team?



Mandir bana nahi ki aa gaye katora leke bheek mangne! — Rohit Salian (@rohitinio) March 24, 2022

About The Kashmir Files:

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' released on March 11. The film narrates the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. 'The Kashmir Files' has stirred many emotions and has been loved by the audience pan India. However, a few people had commented that the film was showcasing fiction.

The Kashmir Files has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

