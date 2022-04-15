Elon Musk offers to take over Twitter; here’s how netizens reacted

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk left everyone dumbstruck after he offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion and said that the social media giant needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech. Musk also said in his letter to Twitter board members, “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Musk's offer was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The billionaire entrepreneur’s $54.20 per share offer price represents a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1.

Will endeavor to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022 Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Soon after this news became viral, netizens started sharing hilarious memes.

Here’s how Internet reacted to the Elon Musk-Twitter saga

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has informed employees that the company was not ‘held hostage’ by news of Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company. Agrawal told the staff that “we as employees control what happens,” while answering their questions on Twitter’s Slack messaging service.

He also said that the board was reviewing Musk’s offer but he could only share limited information with employees. He also noted that the board was acting in the best interest of shareholders, as per Reuters.

“I have a strong point of view that people who are critical of our service, their voice is something that we must emphasise so that we can learn and get better," Agrawal said.

(With agency inputs)

