Elton John quits Twitter over 'misinformation'; Elon Musk hopes 'he comes back soon'

Veteran musician Elton John has quit micro-blogging platform Twitter citing misinformation as the reason. John in his last tweet said that all his life he has tried to bring people together through his music. But now, misinformation on social media is being used to divide the world.

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," the Tweet added.

In response to this, Twitter Chief Elon Musk said that he loves Elton John's music and hopes he comes back soon. Musk wrote, "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?".

The musician's departure comes as Twitter continues to be part of controversies, including antisemitic posts by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were criticised by the Anti-Defamation League, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others on the platform.

Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamela Jamil, Trent Reznor Toni Braxton, TÃ©a Leoni, Jack White, Liz Phair and Stephen Fry are other personalities to quit Twitter since the new chief completed his $44bn (£38.1bn) Twitter takeover in October.

Gigi Hadid had in her quit announcement called Twitter under Musk's ownership a cesspool of hate and bigotry.

The social media platform has stopped taking action against tweets breaching its former Covid-19 rules as on November 23. Twitter has also started reinstating some previously suspended accounts and charging users for their "blue tick".



