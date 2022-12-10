'Why didn't they play you earlier!': Ishan Kishan scores fastest 200 in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh, Twitter can't keep calm

Tributes started pouring in for India's Ishan Kishan's swashbuckling 210 that he scored against Bangladesh during the third One Day Internation at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Kishan became the seventh international cricketer and fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat of scoring a double century in ODIs. Incidentally, this is the fastest double century in an ODI by any batsman, the previous record was held by Chris Gayle.
The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to reach the 200-milestone in men’s ODIs. He also became the first Indian batter to score an ODI double century outside India.
Kishan's stunning display of batting involved 24 fours and ten sixes and he broke many records during his stay at the crease.
Twitter users wondered why India didn't play him earlier during both the ODIs against Bangladesh, which India lost by slim margins.
"Congratulations on the majestic double hundreds brother," tweeted former India batter Suresh Raina.
"So so proud of you baby! Well deserved," tweeted Hardik Pandya.
"This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good," tweeted Sehwag after Kishan's majestic 200.
"Partnership of 240. Kohli makes 60. It isn't often that the spectacular is happening at the other end," tweeted a joyous Harsha Bhogle.
"Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands," tweeted former coach Ravi Shastri
"To get a double hundred in any format is awesome, to do so inside 35 overs is just mind-boggling," tweeted V V S Laxman.
