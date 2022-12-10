'Why didn't they play you earlier!': Ishan Kishan scores fastest 200 in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh, Twitter can't keep calm

Tributes started pouring in for India's Ishan Kishan's swashbuckling 210 that he scored against Bangladesh during the third One Day Internation at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Kishan became the seventh international cricketer and fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat of scoring a double century in ODIs. Incidentally, this is the fastest double century in an ODI by any batsman, the previous record was held by Chris Gayle.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to reach the 200-milestone in men’s ODIs. He also became the first Indian batter to score an ODI double century outside India.

Kishan's stunning display of batting involved 24 fours and ten sixes and he broke many records during his stay at the crease.

Twitter users wondered why India didn't play him earlier during both the ODIs against Bangladesh, which India lost by slim margins.

Youngest to score an ODI double hundred (24 years)

Quickest to score an ODI double hundred (126 balls)

Highest ODI score in Bangladesh

Highest ODI score vs Bangladesh

3rd highest ODI score by an Indian



Ishan Kishan......why didn't they play you earlier!!!!#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 10, 2022

"Congratulations on the majestic double hundreds brother," tweeted former India batter Suresh Raina.

A sheer work of brilliance and who does it better than @ishankishan51. Congratulations on the majestic double hundreds brother! #IndvsBAN pic.twitter.com/IOw2NMMAa9 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 10, 2022

"So so proud of you baby! Well deserved," tweeted Hardik Pandya.

Outstanding! Well done Ishu 💯💯😘 So so proud of you baby! Well deserved 👏👏 @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/r8cjynGEqD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 10, 2022

"This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good," tweeted Sehwag after Kishan's majestic 200.

That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022

"Partnership of 240. Kohli makes 60. It isn't often that the spectacular is happening at the other end," tweeted a joyous Harsha Bhogle.

Fastest 200 in ODI cricket. Chattogram has been lit up. #IshanKishan https://t.co/s3oUrOLY1Y — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2022

"Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands," tweeted former coach Ravi Shastri

Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands - @ishankishan51 #INDvsBAN #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/5ZtQbKk8qN — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 10, 2022

What a phenomenal display of ball-striking by @ishankishan51 To get a double hundred in any format is awesome, to do so inside 35 overs is just mind-boggling! What a talent! I am sure this is the start of something truly special. #BANvsIND pic.twitter.com/N4Tbb4surY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 10, 2022

"To get a double hundred in any format is awesome, to do so inside 35 overs is just mind-boggling," tweeted V V S Laxman.



