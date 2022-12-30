Heeraben Modi passes away: PM Modi carries out last rites in Gandhinagar; tributes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar on Friday. The centenarian’s last rites took place at Gandhinagar’s Sector 30 cremation ground. His brother Somabhai Modi and other family members were also present.
PM Modi carried the mortal remains of his mother for the last rites on Friday morning.
Sources within the Prime Minister’s family thanked citizens for their prayers and requested them to continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. The sources said, “We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba.”
The internet was flooded with tributes for the departed soul. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, “Received the sad news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother. May God give the departed soul a place in his holy feet and give courage to Shri Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti!”
Congress' Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said in a tweet in Hindi, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family."
Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, poet Dr Kumar Vishvas, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, and Smriti Irani also paid their last respects to the departed soul.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati offered her condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family. She tweeted in Hindi, “Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.”
Heeraben died at around 03:30 am today. She was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre due to health issues earlier this week.
