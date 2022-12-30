Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Route, stoppage, timings, fare and other details

The Indian Railways have released details about India's seventh Vande Bharat express flagged off in West Bengal. The details include timings, stoppages and days of operation of Bengal's first semi-high speed passenger train service. The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express train between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri has 16 coaches in total, including two for drivers. The train has two executive coaches while the rest will be normal chair cars.

There are 78 seats in each chair car and two rows with the specially designed tables.

The latest addition to Vande Bharat service will run six days a week except Wednesday. A distance of 600km will be covered in 7.5 hours. The train will depart from Howrah at 05:55 hours towards NJP. It will reach NJP at 13:25 hours. From NJP onwards, the train will depart at 15:05 hours and will reach back Howrah at 22:35 hours.

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages

1. Bolpur (Shantiniketan)

2. Malda town

3. Barsoi

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Timing

Departure from Howrah – 05:55 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 07:43 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 07:45 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 10:32 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 10:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 11:50 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 11:52 hrs

Arrival at NJP – 13:25 hrs

Journey back to Howrah from NJP

Departure from NJP – 15:05 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 16:44 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 16:46 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 17:50 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 17:53 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 20:22 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 20:24 hrs

Prime Minister was scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata, but due to his mother's demise, he attended the programme virtually. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over PM Modi's mother's death and thanked him for virtually inaugurating the Vande Bharat train in Kolkata, which happened earlier today.

