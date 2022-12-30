Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Route, stoppage, timings, fare and other details

The Indian Railways have released details about India's seventh Vande Bharat express flagged off in West Bengal. The details include timings, stoppages and days of operation of Bengal's first semi-high speed passenger train service. The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express train between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri has 16 coaches in total, including two for drivers. The train has two executive coaches while the rest will be normal chair cars.
There are 78 seats in each chair car and two rows with the specially designed tables.
The latest addition to Vande Bharat service will run six days a week except Wednesday. A distance of 600km will be covered in 7.5 hours. The train will depart from Howrah at 05:55 hours towards NJP. It will reach NJP at 13:25 hours. From NJP onwards, the train will depart at 15:05 hours and will reach back Howrah at 22:35 hours.
Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages
1. Bolpur (Shantiniketan)
2. Malda town
3. Barsoi
Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Timing
Departure from Howrah – 05:55 hrs
Arrival at Bolpur – 07:43 hrs
Departure from Bolpur – 07:45 hrs
Arrival at Malda Town – 10:32 hrs
Departure from Malda Town – 10:35 hrs
Arrival at Barsoi – 11:50 hrs
Departure from Barsoi – 11:52 hrs
Arrival at NJP – 13:25 hrs
Journey back to Howrah from NJP
Departure from NJP – 15:05 hrs
Arrival at Barsoi – 16:44 hrs
Departure from Barsoi – 16:46 hrs
Arrival at Malda Town – 17:50 hrs
Departure from Malda Town – 17:53 hrs
Arrival at Bolpur – 20:22 hrs
Departure from Bolpur – 20:24 hrs
Prime Minister was scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata, but due to his mother's demise, he attended the programme virtually. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over PM Modi's mother's death and thanked him for virtually inaugurating the Vande Bharat train in Kolkata, which happened earlier today.
