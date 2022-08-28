India vs Pakistan T20: When and where to watch Asia Cup match?

In another high-voltage contest, Team India and Pakistan will go up against each other on Sunday night in their opening Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

India, the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, has been placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Hong Kong. Moreover, Indian batsman Virat Kohli is also set to make a comeback to international cricket in the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Pakistan had to face a big jolt ahead of the Asia Cup after their pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. In his absence, Pakistan’s bowling attack will depend a lot on their three pacers - Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Despite the Indian team dominating a 12-1 record against arch-rival Pakistan in World Cups, be it T20Is or ODIs, it was the ‘Men in Green’ who shocked the team India in the last T20 World Cup - played at the same venue. It was a one-sided contest as Babar Azam's team dominated a 10-wicket win against India. This time, the 'Men in Blue' must be looking forward to avenging the T20 World Cup loss under the new captain Rohit Sharma.

Where will India vs Pakistan match be played in Asia Cup 2022?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, August 28 - at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time will the match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

On which TV channels will you be able to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 live match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan team players:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.