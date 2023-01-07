India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Check date, time, team squads, where to watch here

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka reaches the climax on Saturday. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The match will begin at 7.00 pm IST after the toss that will take place at 6.30pm.

In the series so far, India won the first match by two runs while Sri Lanka won the second game by 16 runs.

A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow! 💪🏾 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Z7IOGO0BS — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2023

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Live streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on Hotstar.

India T20I squad

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akshar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Indian batter Akshar Patel scored a maiden T20I half century in Thursday match.

🗣️🗣️ @akshar2026 talks about his valiant quick-fire maiden T20I fifty, those 3 sixes off Hasaranga & shares a special message for #TeamIndia fans ahead of the #INDvSL T20I series decider in Rajkot 👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IwhnVHkEvk — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2023

Indian batter Shubman Gill had an underwhelming start in the first two matches, which might put his position as an opener in question. As per reports, Ruturaj Gaikwad could be placed in Gill's slot. However, there has been no official announcement in regard to this.

On the bowling end, Arshdeep Singh bowled five out of the seven no balls conceded by the Indian bowlers during Thursday's match in Pune.

Sri Lanka on the other hand, is most likely to retain their combination from the second T20I.

Sri Lanka T20I squad

Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis , Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Only for T20Is, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay , Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.



