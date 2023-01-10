India vs Sri Lanka ODI: Virat Kohli scores hundred, matches Sachin Tendulkar's record

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli returned to pitch with the One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka. The Kohli-starrer Team India is playing against Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After ending his ODI century drought of over 1214 days, with a century, Kohli has now equalled batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record in the ODI format played at home.



Tendulkar holds the greatest number of centuries (20) in ODI cricket at home. Ex-India skipper Kohli has equalled the record after scoring a century in today's match. To surpass Tendulkar's milestone, Kohli will have to reach another triple-digit figure in the upcoming ODI match.

While Sachin and Kohli both hold 20 centuries each in ODI cricket at home, their overall century count stands at 49 and 45, respectively.

In his tenure, Sachin Tendulkar smashed 20 ODI centuries at home in 164 matches. On the other hand, Kohli has also registered 20 tons at home in 102 ODIs. To enter the list of the all-time run-getters in ODIs, he needs to score 80 more runs.

Kohli is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Mahela Jayawardene in the all-time run getters list.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

Fans can watch the live broadcast of the ongoing ODI series on ​​Star Sports Network. Live streaming of all matches can be seen on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI: India squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI: Sri Lanka squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama.



