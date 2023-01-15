India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli smashes it out of the park with 166 runs; Shubman Gill follows with 116 runs

It wouldn't be wrong to say that 2023 already seems to be the year of one of India’s best players, Virat Kohli. In just 15 days, Kohli has managed to score two centuries in the One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, Kohli brought up his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka. It was his 74th hundred in international cricket and the batsman managed to secure 166 runs in 110 balls with 13 fours and eight sixes.

Meanwhile, on January 10, the batsman scored 113 runs in just 87 balls to help India set a target of 374 runs.

With this, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds at home in international cricket.

Tendulkar had hit 20 hundreds in home conditions in 164 matches while Kohli went past the mark in his 105th ODI at home. Kohli has hit 21 hundreds at home while 25 have come away from home.

Not just Kohli, but Shubman Gill too scored a century on Sunday, with 116 runs in 97 balls with 14 fours and two sixes.

The third One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka is currently underway at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. With a 2-0 lead in the pocket, Rohit Sharma’s Team India is looking to make a clean sweep in the ongoing match after scoring 390 runs.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka ODI: Virat Kohli scores hundred, matches Sachin Tendulkar's record

Also Read: Rishabh Pant likely to miss cricket of all formats in 2023 due to accident injuries