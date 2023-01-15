Rishabh Pant likely to miss cricket of all formats in 2023 due to accident injuries

Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper-batter, is likely to be out of action for at least 18 months which will prove to be a major setback for the country.



According to a News18 report, the nature of Pant's injuries sustained in the December 2022 car accident requires extensive recovery time and may keep the stumper off the field for an extended period.



This will almost certainly rule him out of this year's IPL, the 50-over World Cup, the entire World Test Championship cycle, potentially including a WTC Final, half of next year's World Test Championship cycle, IPL 2024, and the T20 World Cup in June of next year.



The 25-year-old is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and will remain there until it is over. Pant had previously been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, from which point the BCCI had flown him to Mumbai for additional care.



Pant will continue receiving treatment in Mumbai before moving on to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for extensive rehabilitation, News18 quoted sources as saying.



Pant's knee ligaments have suffered significant damage, and the stumper has already had two surgeries to address the issue. His knees are under a lot of stress as a wicketkeeper, so it may take him a while to get back to full fitness.



“We need to understand that he is a keeper so his movements – regular squatting, sideways movements and all – put a lot of load on the knee. We can’t rush with it and it is going to take a lot of time,” a source told News18 Cricketnext.



Pant is likely to miss several important games, including two World Cups (the 20-over World Cup in June of next year and the 50-over World Cup later this year) and the September 2023 Asia Cup.



Additionally, the left-handed batsman is probably going to miss roughly half of the World Test Championship games.



The Indian team is missing a key player as Pant has scored several match-winning innings and given performances that prevented India from defeat. The IPL team Delhi Capitals will also miss their captain who has displayed some powerful performances in the past.

