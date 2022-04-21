IPL 2022: Harsh Goenka lists down reasons behind tournament’s low TV ratings

The craze around the homegrown Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament is not the same this year as its viewership and reach have dipped substantially. RPG Enterprises boss Harsh Goenka believes that there are multiple reasons behind this and the first one is that teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings delivering sub-par performance.

He also said that the other reasons could be the underperformance of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, fatigue due to more matches, low fan engagement since all matches are in the Mumbai region and people prefer to go out after two years of being glued to their television sets.

Goenka also asked users whether there were any other reasons behind the drop in IPL’s viewership this year.

Why IPL TV ratings are down:

- the crowd favourites MI and CSK playing poor

- heroes like Virat, Dhoni, Rohit haven’t fired yet

- more matches causing fatigue

- all matches in Mumbai region (fan engagement lower)

- after 2 years of watching TV, people prefer to go out



Any other? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 21, 2022

A user, replying to Goenka, said, “Previous IPL was held partly in April 2021 and partly in September 2021. Again in around 6 months in 2022. Being held too frequently.”

Previous IPL was held partly in April 2021 and partly in September 2021. Again in around 6 months in 2022. Being held too frequently — Catabolism (@Siddhi_Vinayak9) April 21, 2022

Another user wrote, “I agree the two new teams- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants actually have almost zero connect with the city/state they are representing and therefore no wonder if they do not have any local support. No team in franchisee model would succeed without local support.”

IPL’s viewership and reach are on the decline in its week 2, according to the Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) data. The BARC data suggests that there has been a drop of 12-17 per cent in week 2 as compared to week 1 across age groups. The reach of IPL is down 14 per cent.

