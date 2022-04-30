IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has handed the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," tweeted the Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings. "Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," it added.

Chennai Super Kings is not having the best IPL season. The team has lost 6 out of the 8 matches it has played so far. Currently, it is placed at the seventh position in the points table.

Shortly before the start of IPL 2022, MS Dhoni had handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja. "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," CSK had said in a statement.

Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, has led CSK to their fourth title last season.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans inched closer to a play-off spot with an exciting six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Saturday. Gujarat now have 16 points from nine games and are all but through to top four.

