Jennifer Aniston dons Manish Malhotra lehenga in Murder Mystery 2; see his reaction

Fans across the globe were in for a treat as they spotted Jennifer Aniston in a stunning lehenga in the trailer of her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2.

Popularly known for essaying the iconic character of Rachel Green in the popular sitcom FRIENDS, Aniston broke the internet as she showed up in the ivory lehenga by fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Mijwan collection.

Now, as her look has gone viral, ace designer Manish Malhotra has shared a post about the “overwhelming experience”.

Sharing stills of Jennifer Aniston in the lehenga, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Taking our craft of Mijwan chikankari global has been our journey and seeing it on iconic Jennifer Aniston look stunning in our classic ivory Mijwan lehenga crafted by our artists of Mijwan and our Mumbai atelier has been an overwhelming experience.”

Malhotra's industry colleagues have flooded the comments section.

Actress Katrina Kaif dropped raising hands and red hearts. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Just too good.” Veteran actress Soni Razdan said, “So stunning.”

The post has already garnered close to 97,000 likes so far.

Dressed in an embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga, Aniston looked nothing less than a dreamy vision to behold, said netizens. Moreover, Adam Sandler also complemented her in an ivory sherwani.

The Murder Mystery 2 trailer was released on January 30. The trailer was released on Netflix's social media accounts featuring Jennifer and Adam in the lead roles. The trailer showcases the kidnapping of a Maharaja at his own wedding ceremony, which then unravels a deep mystery.

According to the film's description, full-time detectives Nick and Audrey, played by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the centre of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor leave for Jaisalmer; sangeet ceremony tonight