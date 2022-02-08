Kia, Toyota, Suzuki apologise for social media posts on Kashmir

Automobile companies Kia, Toyota and Suzuki, along with pizza chain Domino's, have apologised to their Indian customers for posts by their dealers or social media handles in Pakistan on Kashmir.

The dealers of these brands, which have a big presence in India, and, in some cases, their social media handles in Pakistan had posted about Kashmir on February 5, which Pakistan observes as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day to show its support for the Kashmiri separatists in India.

The twitter handles of Kia India, Toyota India, Suzuki Motorcycle India and Domino's India posted statements expressing regret and apologising for the posts on Kashmir.

Message from Suzuki Motor Corporation pic.twitter.com/zI05ImcGUU — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) February 8, 2022

This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer. pic.twitter.com/8II6XuLxb0 — dominos_india (@dominos_india) February 8, 2022

On Monday, KFC India had also issued an apology on the issue.

We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride. — KFC India (@KFC_India) February 7, 2022

Earlier today, South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company had issued another apology for the social media posts on Kashmir. The matter was even raised in Parliament, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informing the Rajya Sabha that the government has asked the company to be more forceful in its apology.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it had summoned the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea on the issue, while India's Ambassador in Seoul had contacted Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation on the social media posts.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong also conveyed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that the country regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post.

