Man throws Rs 500 notes in the air at Hyderabad's Charminar; watch video

A clip showing a fleet of cars halting on Hyderabad's Gulzar Houz Road has gone viral on social media. As per the clip, a man in a white kurta-pyjama can be seen standing near the Gulzar Houz fountain and throwing bundles of notes in the air, in what appears to be Rs 500 denominations. By the fleet of cars, it can be assumed that the act was part of a wedding ceremony, with the man throwing the bank notes being in a fit of celebration. Such an act is usually seen in Indian weddings. But the true reason behind the man acting this way cannot be properly ascertained from the video.

Following a video of a man throwing currency notes in the air at Gulzar Houz in the dead of night, apparently during a ‘baraat’ in the Old City, the police have started an investigation.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/45GsnajJmV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 11, 2022





The man in the video repeats the act a couple of times, then steps down from the fountain and joins the crowd. Meanwhile, the bystanders are seen gazing in the sky with their phones pointed in the same direction and recording the incident on their mobile phones. According to the Times of India, the man has done this twice now.

Since the video was shared, it is getting viral. While some netizens were sharing and wondering whether the notes were real, many criticised the act. Some even doubted the originality of the video. As per reports, the Charminar Police is enquiring about the incident with the help of CCTV cameras.

