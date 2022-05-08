Happy Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, messages, WhatsApp status

Mother's Day is celebrated every year to recognise the role a mother plays in a child's life. Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 8 in India this year. To make this day special, people usually give gifts, and flower bouquets to their mothers or take their mothers out for a lovely meal.

The occasion is observed as an opportunity to express love and gratitude towards mothers for everything they do for their children and families selflessly. This day is a chance to tell our mothers that their support and importance in our lives cannot be fathomed. Mothers are our true confidants, reliable advisors, and constants from the time we come to this till they live to see us.

Mother's Day aims to celebrate and honour the countless sacrifices of our moms for us and our families. No words are enough to express our gratitude towards them. Even though one day is not enough to tell our mothers how important they are to us.

If you are wondering what Mother's Day messages to write on your card or text here are some wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses and images you can share with your mother to wish her on this special day.

Mother's Day 2022 Wishes

Happy Mother's Day! You're an inspiration to our entire family, sharing your kind and caring spirit with everyone around you. Wishing you a day filled with everything you love!

Mom: a title just above queen.

I love you more than anything in the world. Thank you for being the best mother. Happy Mother's Day

A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go.

Since God could not be everywhere, he created mothers.

Mother's Day 2022 Quotes

Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob."-Leroy Brownlow

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."-Cardinal Mermillod

"The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation."-James E. Faust

"All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother."-Abraham Lincoln

"There is no role in life that is more essential than of motherhood."-Elder M. Russell Ballard

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face."-George Eliot

Mother's Day 2022 Messages

Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mom in the world. You rock!

You are my friend, my spirit, my influence towards success. There is no replacement for you. You are the best and will be the best forever. Happy Mother's Day

Life doesn't come with a manual, I am glad you are mine.

Dear mother, you are the strongest person I have ever seen! You are my angel and my role model. Happy Mother's Day! You deserve the world!

Words are never enough to thank you for all that you do. Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day 2022 WhatsApp status

Mom, you've always been there for me. there's no way I could ever fully express my gratitude for all you've done for me. I love you! Happy Mother's Day.

Your smile makes me happy and your love is the purest emotion I have ever felt in my life. Happy Mother's Day. Love you, mummy.

Sometimes, the world becomes a difficult place to live in. So, all I need is a BIG hug from my mom. Because that's the safest place on earth. Happy Mother's Day 2020.

To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.

You have taught me to push through what could paralyse me; I haven't grown in ways I could never have dreamed. Thank you, mummy. Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day 2022 Images

