Nari Hira, founder of Stardust, dies at 86. Here’s all about the ‘King of Indian Magazines’ and his legacy

Nari Hira, the founder and editor of Stardust Magazine, died on August 23 at the age of 86.

His family in a statement said, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of his passing, a pioneer in print media, a family man and father beyond compare, he leaves us behind heartbroken in his absence.”

A prominent film producer and the owner of Magna Publishing, Hira was a significant figure in the Indian media industry, known for his pioneering work in publishing popular magazines such as Stardust, Savvy, Showtime, Society and Health.

Born in 1938 in modern-day Karachi, Hira and his family was forced to move to Mumbai after the partition in 1947. Initially, he started his career as a journalist in the 1960s but later ventured into publishing.

He was also referred to as the ‘King of Indian Magazines’ by many. Hira also received several awards for his contributions to Indian publishing.

He was involved in film production through Hiba Films, which produced around 15 video films in the 1980s, and later through Magna Films, which he established in 2007.

Not much is known about Hira’s personal life. He was known to be a private person. After him, his son, Rahuul Hira, took over as the managing director of Magna Publishing.

Novelist-columnist Shobhaa De and journalist Vir Sanghvi condoled his death.

"RIP Nari Hira, the genius of Indian publishing.The magazine revolution began when he launched Stardust. He broke every convention of film coverage & then created a magazine empire based on those principles; be sharp, be blunt but write well & make it look good I will miss him (sic)," Sanghvi wrote in a post on X (formally twitter).