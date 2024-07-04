Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding functions begin with Mameru ceremony: Details here

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities began with the Gujarati 'Mameru' ceremony on Wednesday. Held at the Ambani residence Antilia, this Gujarati tradition saw Radhika’s maternal uncle showering her with sweets and gifts. The Gujarati ceremony takes place separately at the bride/bridegroom house.

From the groom's side, Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal and other close relatives came together to bless the couple. The gifts given to the couple include a Panetar saree, jewellery, ivory or white chura (bangles), and an assortment of sweets and dry fruits arranged in trousseau trays.

Radhika looked stunning in her embroidered lehenga, which she accessorised with jhumkas, maang-teeka, and a dazzling neckpiece completed her look. Anant, too, beamed with happiness alongside. Images and videos of Antilia decorated for the Mameru ceremony have captivated social media. The residence was adorned with a red, pink, and orange flowers, adding a festive yet elegant touch to the setting. Golden lights enhanced the beauty of the decorations, creating an enchanting atmosphere.

#WATCH | Visuals of Mosalu Ceremony ahead of the wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai, attended by Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani and her husband Mukesh Ambani.



Mosalu is a traditional ceremony celebrated in Gujarati culture a few… pic.twitter.com/ubTOcOf4ES — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Upcoming Wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding celebrations are just the start of a series of events leading up to the grand wedding on July 13. The three-day-long wedding ceremonies will begin on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah function, followed by the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, and conclude with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14. Each event has a specific dress code, ranging from Indian traditional to Indian chic, ensuring a blend of cultural heritage and modern style.

The grand wedding is set to take place at the lavish Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Notably, Varanasi’s famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar will be part of the celebrations, offering a delightful taste of local cuisine. Ahead of the big day, Nita Ambani visited Varanasi, seeking blessings at the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple. She invited Rakesh Keshari, the owner of the chaat stall, ensuring that his delicious treats would delight the guests.