Rishabh Pant shifted from ICU to private suite over 'infection fear'; cricketer reportedly doing better

Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrific accident on Friday, is reportedly doing well and has been shifted from ICU to a private suite due to fear of infection.

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suit. He is doing better and will recover soon," Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma told ANI.

Sharma had earlier flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer and said that "people should avoid visiting him as there are chances of infection for Pant."

Pant's Mercedes rammed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday, December 30. He reportedly got two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe as well as suffered abrasion injuries on his back. At the time of the accident, Pant was alone in the car.

As per reports, he was going to Roorkee to meet his family. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel, 1km ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee, SK Singh, SP Rural, Haridwar told news agency ANI. The cricketer was shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after being taken to a local hospital first.

Videos of the accident went viral on social media platforms where it was seen that Pant was helped by locals after the accident. Big names from the world of cricket sent out their prayers for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old's treatment.

"Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway today will be rewarded under the 'Good Samaritan' scheme of GOI," said Uttarakhand DGP.

Panipat Bus Depot felicitated the bus driver and conductor who saved Pant's life.

The bus staff revealed that as soon as they dragged Pant out of the car, the vehicle caught fire and burned down within 5-7 seconds.

"He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer," bus staff Paramjeet who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant told ANI.

